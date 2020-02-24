Carcass confirm new album release date (update: pushed back)

We've been anticipating the new album from death metal legends Carcass, which will be their first in seven years and second reunion album following 2013's killer Surgical Steel, and now it finally has a release date. "New album? August 7th," the band wrote on Facebook. No other info yet, but stay tuned.

Carcass recently released the song "Under the Scalpel Blade," which they say is from the sessions for the new album but not on the album. If this is the quality of work that isn't making the cut, we can't wait to hear what is.

UPDATE: Carcass said on April 2 that the album was pushed back indefinitely:

Well there's no way our new album is gonna get released in August now, what with the ongoing pandemic, CD & vinyl manufacturers have closed and label distribution has been put on hold for the foreseeable future. There's more pressing things to be concerned with right now, correct? Bunker down, look after yourselves, let's see the next few months through and we'll get the album released as soon as there's some kind of return to "normality."

Stay tuned for further updates.

Meanwhile, August did bring something... Carcass' discography is finally on streaming services! Listen to Surgical Steel below.

Carcass have one US date lined up at the moment: Austin's Oblivion Access festival.