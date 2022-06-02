Carcass, Imperial Triumphant & Creeping Death @ Elsewhere (pics, videos, setlist)
UK death metal legends Carcass brought their tour supporting last year's great Torn Arteries to Brooklyn's Elsewhere on May 25, not long after playing a headlining set at Oblivion Access in Austin and shortly before wrapping up the trek at Maryland Deathfest. Their 14-song set pulled from all over their career, including a few Torn Arteries tracks, as well as classics like "Incarnated Solvent Abuse," "Corporal Jigsore Quandary," "Buried Dreams," "Heartwork," "Exhume to Consume," and more. They were joined by their tourmates, the great newer death metal band Creeping Death, as well as NYC locals Imperial Triumphant. Pictures from the show by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post. Full setlist and some fan-shot videos below.
Carcass will be back in the US this summer for Psycho Las Vegas. Pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant of Torn Arteries here.
Carcass @ Elsewhere - 5/26/22 Setlist (via)
Exhume to Consume
Buried Dreams
Kelly’s Meat Emporium
Incarnated Solvent Abuse
Unfit for Human Consumption
Under the Scalpel Blade
Genital Grinder
This Mortal Coil
Dance of Ixtab
Black Star / Keep On Rotting in the Free World
The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing
Tools of the Trade
Corporal Jigsore Quandary / The Sanguine Article
Heartwork (“Carneous Cacoffiny” outro)