Carcass, Imperial Triumphant & Creeping Death @ Elsewhere (pics, videos, setlist)

UK death metal legends Carcass brought their tour supporting last year's great Torn Arteries to Brooklyn's Elsewhere on May 25, not long after playing a headlining set at Oblivion Access in Austin and shortly before wrapping up the trek at Maryland Deathfest. Their 14-song set pulled from all over their career, including a few Torn Arteries tracks, as well as classics like "Incarnated Solvent Abuse," "Corporal Jigsore Quandary," "Buried Dreams," "Heartwork," "Exhume to Consume," and more. They were joined by their tourmates, the great newer death metal band Creeping Death, as well as NYC locals Imperial Triumphant. Pictures from the show by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post. Full setlist and some fan-shot videos below.

Carcass will be back in the US this summer for Psycho Las Vegas. Pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant of Torn Arteries here.

Carcass @ Elsewhere - 5/26/22 Setlist (via)

Exhume to Consume

Buried Dreams

Kelly’s Meat Emporium

Incarnated Solvent Abuse

Unfit for Human Consumption

Under the Scalpel Blade

Genital Grinder

This Mortal Coil

Dance of Ixtab

Black Star / Keep On Rotting in the Free World

The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing

Tools of the Trade

Corporal Jigsore Quandary / The Sanguine Article

Heartwork (“Carneous Cacoffiny” outro)