Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich & Creeping Death announce North American tour

The insanely stacked metal package tours just keep coming. UK death metal legends Carcass are coming to North America in the spring to hit the road with crossover thrash heroes Municipal Waste, thrash legends Sacred Reich, and death metal torch-carriers Creeping Death. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (2/3).

Brooklyn gets a stop on April 13 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

Carcass released their latest album Torn Arteries in 2021. Municipal Waste dropped Electrified Brain last year (get it on limited white vinyl). Sacred Reich released their first album since the '90s, Awakening, in 2019. Creeping Death's have been working on LP2 with producer Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage.

Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich - Creeping Death -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/31 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

4/1 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theater

4/3 Austin, TX The Mohawk

4/4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

4/5 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

4/7 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

4/8 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

4/11 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/12 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

4/13 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

4/14 Worcester, MA The Palladium

4/15 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

4/16 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/18 Chicago, IL Metro

4/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

4/20 Lawrence, KS The Granada

4/21 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre

4/22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

4/24 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

4/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

4/28 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

4/29 San Diego, CA The Observatory

4/30 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco