Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich & Creeping Death @ Irving Plaza (pics)
Some bands really seem to making up for lost time after the pandemic. The amazing death and trash metal quadruple bill of Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death is currently making its away around North America, and we caught the tour at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 13, which is just months after we caught Carcass with Amon Amarth, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation in NYC, which was after we caught them at Psycho Las Vegas, Oblivion Access, and at Brooklyn's Elsewhere with Imperial Triumphant and Creeping Death in 2022 (and they played Maryland Deathfest that year too). Municipal Waste are still pretty fresh off their tour with High On Fire, it was just a year ago that we saw Sacred Reich with Sepultura and Crowbar, and Creeping Death's fall headlining run wrapped up just about seven months ago.
Carcass headlined the Irving Plaza show with a career-spanning set that stretched from their classic '80s and '90s records to their great reunion-era records Surgical Steel and Torn Arteries. Municipal Waste played a solid amount of last year's Electrified Brain with faves from their many other records. Like Carcass, Sacred Reich proved their reunion-era material (from 2019's Awakening) stands tall next to their '80s and '90s classics. And the newest band on the bill, Creeping Death, showed off new single "Intestinal Wrap" off their anticipated new LP Boundless Domain alongside some other ragers. Check out pictures by Mathieu Bredeau, some fan-shot videos, setlists, and remaining tour dates below.
Creeping Death's new album comes out 6/16 via MNRK, and we've got an exclusive red & black vinyl variant up for pre-order now, limited to 200. You can also still grab our limited variants of Carcass' Torn Arteries and Municipal Waste's Electrified Brain, both on white vinyl.
Carcass @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)
Kelly's Meat Emporium
Buried Dreams
Incarnated Solvent Abuse
Under the Scalpel Blade
This Mortal Coil
Tomorrow Belongs to Nobody (intro only)
Death Certificate
Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)
Black Star (intro only)
Keep On Rotting in the Free World
The Scythe's Remorseless Swing
Corporal Jigsore Quandary
Ruptured in Purulence (intro only – with drum solo)
Heartwork
Carneous Cacoffiny (outro only)
Encore:
Exhume to Consume
Tools of the Trade
316L Grade Surgical Steel
Municipal Waste @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)
Demoralizer
Breathe Grease
Mind Eraser
The Thrashin' of the Christ / Poison the Preacher
Grave Dive
You're Cut Off
Sadistic Magician / Slime and Punishment
Crank the Heat
Headbanger Face Rip / Blood Vessel
High Speed Steel
Wave of Death
Born to Party
Sacred Reich @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)
Divide & Conquer
The American Way
Salvation
Love...Hate
Manifest Reality
Who's to Blame
Independent
Awakening
Ignorance
Surf Nicaragua
Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich - Creeping Death -- 2023 Tour Dates
4/18 Chicago, IL Metro
4/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
4/20 Lawrence, KS The Granada
4/21 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre
4/22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
4/24 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
4/25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
4/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
4/28 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
4/29 San Diego, CA The Observatory
4/30 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco