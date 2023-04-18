Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich & Creeping Death @ Irving Plaza (pics)

Some bands really seem to making up for lost time after the pandemic. The amazing death and trash metal quadruple bill of Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death is currently making its away around North America, and we caught the tour at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 13, which is just months after we caught Carcass with Amon Amarth, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation in NYC, which was after we caught them at Psycho Las Vegas, Oblivion Access, and at Brooklyn's Elsewhere with Imperial Triumphant and Creeping Death in 2022 (and they played Maryland Deathfest that year too). Municipal Waste are still pretty fresh off their tour with High On Fire, it was just a year ago that we saw Sacred Reich with Sepultura and Crowbar, and Creeping Death's fall headlining run wrapped up just about seven months ago.

Carcass headlined the Irving Plaza show with a career-spanning set that stretched from their classic '80s and '90s records to their great reunion-era records Surgical Steel and Torn Arteries. Municipal Waste played a solid amount of last year's Electrified Brain with faves from their many other records. Like Carcass, Sacred Reich proved their reunion-era material (from 2019's Awakening) stands tall next to their '80s and '90s classics. And the newest band on the bill, Creeping Death, showed off new single "Intestinal Wrap" off their anticipated new LP Boundless Domain alongside some other ragers. Check out pictures by Mathieu Bredeau, some fan-shot videos, setlists, and remaining tour dates below.

Creeping Death's new album comes out 6/16 via MNRK, and we've got an exclusive red & black vinyl variant up for pre-order now, limited to 200. You can also still grab our limited variants of Carcass' Torn Arteries and Municipal Waste's Electrified Brain, both on white vinyl.

Carcass @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)

Kelly's Meat Emporium

Buried Dreams

Incarnated Solvent Abuse

Under the Scalpel Blade

This Mortal Coil

Tomorrow Belongs to Nobody (intro only)

Death Certificate

Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)

Black Star (intro only)

Keep On Rotting in the Free World

The Scythe's Remorseless Swing

Corporal Jigsore Quandary

Ruptured in Purulence (intro only – with drum solo)

Heartwork

Carneous Cacoffiny (outro only)

Encore:

Exhume to Consume

Tools of the Trade

316L Grade Surgical Steel

Municipal Waste @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)

Demoralizer

Breathe Grease

Mind Eraser

The Thrashin' of the Christ / Poison the Preacher

Grave Dive

You're Cut Off

Sadistic Magician / Slime and Punishment

Crank the Heat

Headbanger Face Rip / Blood Vessel

High Speed Steel

Wave of Death

Born to Party

Sacred Reich @ Irving Plaza - 4/13/23 Setlist (via)

Divide & Conquer

The American Way

Salvation

Love...Hate

Manifest Reality

Who's to Blame

Independent

Awakening

Ignorance

Surf Nicaragua

Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich - Creeping Death -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/18 Chicago, IL Metro

4/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

4/20 Lawrence, KS The Granada

4/21 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre

4/22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

4/24 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

4/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

4/28 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

4/29 San Diego, CA The Observatory

4/30 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco