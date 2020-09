While you await death metal lifers Carcass' first new album since 2013's Surgical Steel (delayed due to the pandemic), they'll tide you over with the four-song Despicable EP on October 30 via Nuclear Blast. Having already released two of the songs, they've now shared a third called "The Long and Winding Bier Road," and it's yet another genuinely awesome offering of Carcass' unique brand of death metal. Listen below.

--