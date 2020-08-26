Cardi B claps back at Republican politician who compares her to Melania Trump

Melania Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night (8/25), where she claimed that "honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our President" (weird, considering her speech was for Trump, not against him). Many pointed out that her speech notably mentioned the huge American death toll from COVID-19, a fact that previous speakers chose to sweep under the rug or ignore entirely. Even with that break from the party line, her speech was mostly well received; DeAnna Lorraine, who ran for Congress in CA against Nancy Pelosi (and lost), tweeted lots of praise (and gross comments about Michelle Obama):

She then brought up Cardi B -- who, like other conservatives, Lorraine has spoken negatively about in the past -- tweeting, "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B."

Cardi responded like this:

"No, that’s a total & complete lie," Lorraine responded. "What’s not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America's youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself."

Cardi then found a picture from Melania's modeling days to share:

Lorraine, meanwhile, had more to say about Cardi:

Cardi recently discussed police brutality, racism, healthcare, college tuition, and other current issues in a video interview with Joe Biden, and she's selling waterproof "WAP" merch.

