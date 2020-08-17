Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden (watch)

Cardi B, whose new No. 1 single "WAP" is the most talked-about song in the country right now, is no stranger to getting involved with politics, having taken part in Bernie Sanders' campaign last year, and she has now held a 16-minute conversation with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for Elle. Cardi tells Biden that she wants free Medicare, free college education, police to stop killing Black people, justice for victims of police brutality, and a president who doesn't spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Biden (mostly) addresses her concerns, and encourages people to get out and vote. Watch below...

In other news, Taylor Swift criticized Trump's "calculated dismantling" of the USPS over the weekend: