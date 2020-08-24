Cardi B & other musicians react to police shooting of Jacob Blake; Joe Biden issues statement

On Sunday evening, Jacob Blake, a Black man and father of six, was shot seven times in the back, at point-blank range, by a Kenosha, WA police officer. The altercation and later shooting, which took place as Blake attempted to diffuse a police-involved dispute and later, tried to get back into his car, occurred in front of his children. As of recent, Blake is in critical condition and recovering in the hospital.

In a year that has already seen nationwide protests against police brutality and widespread calls for the abolition of the police state, Blake's case has swiftly been met with mass outrage. Sunday (8/23) night, protestors in Kenosha took to the streets and were reportedly teargassed by police.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave an official statement which reads:

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable. These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, as well as Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker, and other politicians spoke out about it too. See their tweets below.

Many musicians have taken to social media to express their outrage too. Among them, Cardi B shared the footage of the event on Instagram, saying, "Wow this is SICKENING! I can’t believe it! What’s going to be the excuse now? They just don’t give a fuckk nomore! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN! Yooo this is insane they really not giving a fuck anymore. Lord please!"

Nick Kroll is promoting a link for a GoFundMe set up by Jacob Blake's family:

The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min is promoting ways to demand justice for Jacob Blake:

50 Cent, Best Coast, Griz, Sa-Roc, Immortal Technique, Anti-Flag's Chris #2, comedian Margaret Cho, NBA star LeBron James, various other athletes, and other public figures reacted as well. See their tweets below...

To help get involved in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism, here are some resources.