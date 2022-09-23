Cardi B joins GloRilla on new song “Tomorrow 2″ (video)

Memphis rapper GloRilla has been on a rapid rise since releasing her viral single "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year. Since then, she signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label, put out the new singles "Tomorrow" and "Blessed," and now she has a sequel to "Tomorrow" called "Tomorrow 2," and this one features Cardi B. Both go for a hardened and in-your-face yet fun delivery, and the video finds both rappers partying all across Cardi's Bronx hometown. Check it out below.