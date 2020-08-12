Cardi B joins OnlyFans

Following the release of her much-talked-about, hated-by-conservatives Megan Thee Stallion collaboration and video "WAP," Cardi B has launched an OnlyFans account.

A press release from OnlyFans said Cardi would be using the platform "to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more," and Cardi adds, "I wanna know what my fans would like to see there, what type of content you guys want to see. We’ll be talking about personal stuff. No I'm not gonna be showing my titties, or my pussy, or my ass, none of that stuff, just straight up, real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life, I’ma be addressing certain shit in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans."

She also adds that she'll be putting up behind-the-scenes footage from the "WAP" video. You can subscribe to her account here.

Cardi also mentions that she's bringing the price to subscribe down from OnlyFans' usual $9.99 to just $4.99:

Here's her announcement:

And in case you missed it, here's the "WAP" video:

PREVIOUSLY:

* Cardi B responds to Ben Shapiro reading “WAP” lyrics & other conservatives’ reactions

* Cardi B approves of Carson from The Callous Daoboys’ “WAP” x “Hey There Delilah” joke

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.