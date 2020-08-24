Cardi B launches waterproof “WAP” merchandise

Following the success (and conservative backlash) of her recent single with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP," Cardi B has unveiled a line of merchandise related to the track. Not just any merchandise, though. Waterproof merchandise. It seems as though Cardi is preparing fans to stay dry when dealing with all things "wet," if you know what she means.

The water-themed merch includes a series of umbrellas, raincoats, and spandex bras. Other more conventional merch items from the line include a set of biker shorts, a sweater, cropped tees, and more, decked out with "WAP"-related imagery. You can view the entire collection on Cardi B's "wapstore" (yes it's really called that). It'll be interesting to see what Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and other "WAP"-adversaries have to say about this.

In related news, Cardi also just spoke up about the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, on social media. This follows her video conference with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, during which they discussed Medicare, free college education, police killings of Black people, and much more.

Also, she joined OnlyFans.

