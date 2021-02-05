Cardi B releases new song & video, “Up”

Cardi B has released "Up," her first new single since "WAP." Like its predecessor, it comes with a totally over the top video, and it sounds like an instant hit. (It's not exactly NSFW, but if you still go into an office, maybe don't watch this one there.) Both songs will presumably appear on Cardi's TBA sophomore album, which is expected this year. Stay tuned for more on that, and feast your ears and eyes on "Up" below.

