Cardi B responds after being called a “pawn” for supporting Biden

Cardi B, who had already been involved in the Bernie Sanders campaign previously, interviewed Joe Biden on Zoom back in August. She took some flack for it, too, and now that Biden has won the election she's responded to those who called her a "pawn" for supporting the Democratic president elect.

"Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight," Cardi writes on Instagram. "I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting."

"Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted," Cardi continued. "WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!"

Cardi also shared a video that aired on CNN of a crowd outside the White House singing "WAP" as they celebrated Biden's win. "BITCH WE ON CNN OUTSIDE OF THE WHITE HOUSE LITTY LIKE MY TITTIES!!! @theestallion !!!," she wrote. Watch that below.