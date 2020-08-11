Cardi B responds to Ben Shapiro reading “WAP” lyrics & other conservatives’ reactions

As you may have heard, Republican politicians and conservative commentators are not big fans of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new single "WAP."

James P. Bradley, who's running for Congress in California, wrote, "Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it. Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech."

"That new #WAP song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is exactly everything that is wrong with mainstream hip-hop culture," wrote Republican Congressional candidate Errol Webber, who also today tweeted "Wherever there’s #MAGA, I’ll be there!" and also criticized Michelle Obama for working with 2 Chainz. "It’s like one big advertisement for promiscuity. Encourages wild & unsafe sex. Then you wonder why Planned Parenthood targets Black communities? Sick!"

DeAnna Lorraine, who ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California's 12th Congressional District but lost earlier this year, wrote, "Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile 'WAP' song. Remember, Bernie Sanders campaigned with Cardi B. Kamala Harris called her a role model. The Democrats support this trash and depravity! If @iamcardib & @theestallion think that their vile #WAP song did anything to empower women they are completely wrong. No radio station should play that trash, censored or uncensored. Aside from the content, the actual song is horrible too and Cardi B cannot rap."

But if you think Cardi's worried that Lorraine wants to ban it, think again:

And the reaction that's currently all the rage: political commentator Ben Shapiro got on air to read the lyrics, and I mean, the jokes really write themselves:

Because the internet is sometimes an amazing place, people have already made remixes of Ben Shapiro reading the lyrics, and Cardi herself approves:

She also succinctly sums up what we're all thinking:

There's also a visual/audio remix of Ben Shapiro by DJ iMarkKeyz, the Brooklyn DJ who went viral earlier this year for remixing Cardi B's coronavirus rant:

And here are those aforementioned conservative tweets:

And in case you somehow missed it, the "WAP" video:

Meanwhile, Cardi is much more a fan of Carson from The Callous Daoboys' "WAP" joke.

In related news, Cardi spoke to Elle about her upcoming album. "This album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments."

She also says, "I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt." And latter adds, "If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free."

