Cardi B shares new single “Hot Shit” feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B has released her first new single in over a year (her first since "Up," which came out in February 2021), and it's got a Tay Keith-produced, bass-heavy beat that sounds like it'll have car subwoofers rattling and dancefloors shaking all summer. Cardi sounds as loud and booming as she does on her most brash songs, and she ropes in verses from Lil Durk and Kanye West too. Cardi says "Hot Shit" dates back to 2019, and is actually a little older than "WAP." Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she adds:

"This song been in the vault for a minute. It's a he because for some reason I be thinking some songs just have genders. It's weird. So the song is a boy. And this song, I think, is a little bit older than 'WAP.' I think I recorded this song around 2019 around there. So I've been having this song for a minute. Everybody always loved this record, but I always feel like this record's so masculine. I don't know if people want to hear that from me..."

"And then I'm a Libra," she continues, "so I always like to know what people feel about my music. I like when younger people, like my little cousins, they're our teenagers or my cousins that be in the streets or my friends, I like them to listen to the song, and also the music people that work with me. And people always loved this record, but I always felt like it needed a male feature, but I did not know which male artist to put on this record because this has a certain type of beat that I feel like only certain artists could freak it. If you hear it, you could only be like, 'Hmm, there's only certain artists that could be on this record.' It's not for everybody. You have to rap on this record. You know what I'm saying?"

Telling Zane about working with Kanye, Cardi says, "Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on, and I like how his verse it's personal, but it's not that personal. It's enjoyable in the clubs that you could be like, 'Yeah, yeah. You talk your big cash.' I really love it. And I'm so happy that he gave me this verse. And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he's such an amazing, sweet person. I've been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real…the him."

Cardi also told Zane she has another song on the way, "and right after that, I really just want to put that album together," continuing, "I'm ready to go on beat mode." No word yet on when that album is coming out, but fingers crossed we'll find out more soon.