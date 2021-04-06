Cardi B talks new album, politics, “female rappers” & more in XXL cover story

Cardi B topped the charts with recent singles "WAP" and "Up," but she still hasn’t revealed much about her anticipated sophomore album. Now, in an extensive and somewhat rare cover story with XXL, she gave an update on it:

We want to tour with the album. And I feel when I did Invasion of Privacy, I did a really big interview with [radio host] Ebro [Darden]. And to this day, I see people posting the interview.

I don't feel like if I do like, an album promo run and everything, like, there's no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It's a better vibe. I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people. I shouldn't fly out 50 of my friends just so they could be there in Atlanta and then somebody might catch COVID. No. So, it's just something that I stopped, but then now that I keep putting out my singles, I keep saying like, "Damn. I have no choice but to put out my album this year."

[...] This was one of the biggest things that I had to do, this cover. I got like, a week of making sure I handle all my business, making sure everything is good, go to meetings. And then, I'm going away for a very long time to finish my album.

So, what is the timeline for you this year if it was your way?

It's difficult. Because it's like, even after I finish the album, I gotta make sure I do two epic music videos. And, it takes me a while to do a music video. It takes like, a whole month 'cause I suck at dancing, so I've gotta learn choreography. "WAP" was very difficult, getting clothes because most of our clothes came from France. And they had like, a whole three-week holdup.