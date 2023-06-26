Careful announces new EP, shares “Promise”

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Eric Lindley is back with his first new music as Careful in nearly a decade, since his 2014 concept album The world doesn't end. His new EP, Promise / Practice is due out September 22. A press release describes it as "a meditation on loss," and the first single is "Promise," a fragile art pop track. Stream it below.

Careful has plans to tour the US with the release of the EP, and Lindler also has a collaborative book of poetry on the way, which is "written as new dictionary definitions to familiar words," according to a press release. Stay tuned for more details.