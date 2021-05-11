Caribou announces rescheduled North American tour
Caribou's 2020 tour was set to start right when lockdown hit North America. Now that things are opening back up, he's finally going to get to promote last year's great Suddenly in the fall and winter.
Fall dates kick off in Los Angeles on November 15 at The Greek Theatre and wrap up December 1 in Philadelphia, and include stops in Chicago, Ottawa, DC, Boston, and more, with three shows runs in Toronto and NYC. The NYC shows happen at Brooklyn Steel on November 27 and 28 (with matinee and evening shows on 11/28). There are also a few 2022 dates, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.
Tickets for L.A., NYC and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local time with a presale on May 13 at 10 AM local. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith opens all 2021 shows and Ela Minus will open 2022 dates. All dates are listed below.
Caribou recently released Suddenly Remixes featuring Four Tet, Toro Y Moi, Floating Points, Jessy Lanza, Morgan Geist and more. Listen to that and the original version of Suddenly below.
Meanwhile, Ela Minus has just announced a Brooklyn show, happening at Elsewhere on October 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon.
Caribou - 2021 North American Tour Dates
Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre
Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall
Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus
Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*matinee)
Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*evening)
Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale
Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)
Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubb's
Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater