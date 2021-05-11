Caribou announces rescheduled North American tour

Caribou's 2020 tour was set to start right when lockdown hit North America. Now that things are opening back up, he's finally going to get to promote last year's great Suddenly in the fall and winter.

Fall dates kick off in Los Angeles on November 15 at The Greek Theatre and wrap up December 1 in Philadelphia, and include stops in Chicago, Ottawa, DC, Boston, and more, with three shows runs in Toronto and NYC. The NYC shows happen at Brooklyn Steel on November 27 and 28 (with matinee and evening shows on 11/28). There are also a few 2022 dates, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

Tickets for L.A., NYC and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local time with a presale on May 13 at 10 AM local. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith opens all 2021 shows and Ela Minus will open 2022 dates. All dates are listed below.

Caribou recently released Suddenly Remixes featuring Four Tet, Toro Y Moi, Floating Points, Jessy Lanza, Morgan Geist and more. Listen to that and the original version of Suddenly below.

Meanwhile, Ela Minus has just announced a Brooklyn show, happening at Elsewhere on October 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon.

Caribou - 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall

Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus

Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*matinee)

Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*evening)

Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale

Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)

Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubb's

Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater