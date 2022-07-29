Caribou played SummerStage in Central Park with Ela Minus (pics, setlist, video)

It was a muggy night in Central Park on Thursday (7/28), that was made even hotter by a storming SummerStage set from Caribou. While the most recent Caribou albums -- like 2020's great Suddenly -- are primarily electronic, head honcho Dan Snaith keeps things live at performances with an ace band that, in its most electrifying moments, has him behind a second drum kit. Caribou's set stuck to songs from Suddenly, Our Love and Swim, including "Odessa," "You and I," "Home," "Never Come Back" and "Can't Do Without You" (which closed the night), plus 2021 single "You Can Do It," which sadly did not feature a pack of cute dogs rushing the stage.

It was an all-around great night of dance music music, with Domino artist Ela Minus opening and DJ Toribo spinning between sets. Check out photos from the night by Ellen Qbertplaya in this post; they continue, along with Caribou's setlist and fan-shot video of "You and I," below.

Grab Suddenly on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Caribou @ SummerStage in Central Park 7/28/2022

New Jade

Odessa

Our Love

Bowls

You and I

Ravi

Sun

Home

You Can Do It

Never Come Back

Encore:

Can't Do Without You