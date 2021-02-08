Caribou preps ‘Suddenly Remixes’ LP ft. Four Tet, Toro Y Moi, Jessy Lanza, more

"Sometimes remixes are commissioned to be marketing tools or to make the music functional in a club," says Caribou's Dan Snaith. "But for me, there’s only one reason to get remixes done: because I’m a giddy fan of the remixer." With that in mind, Caribou will release Suddenly Remixes digitally on March 12 via Merge.

"Looking down the tracklisting of this remix album, it’s a thrill to see a list of producers whose music I find so inspiring collected there," says Snaith. "Some are established artists, some are just starting out; some I messaged, begging a remix, right after coming across their music for the first time; and some are dear friends whose music I’ve loved for a while—but in every case, I feel very lucky to hear their music and mine connected on this remix album."

The album includes previously released remixes of Suddenly tracks by Four Tet, Morgan Geist, Floating Points, India Jordan, Shanti Celeste, and more, as well as previously unreleased remixes by Toro y Moi, Jessy Lanza, and Prince Nifty. They've just shared another of the album's previously unreleased remixes, "Never Come Back" by Koreless," which you can listen along with the other previously shared remixes, below.

In other news: Caribou dates for 2021 are currently being rescheduled. Stay tuned for news on that.

Koreless has also contributed to Perfume Genius' new remix album.

--

Suddenly Remixes tracklist

Never Come Back (Koreless Remix)

Never Come Back (Four Tet Remix)

Home (Toro y Moi Remix)

Sunny’s Time (Logic1000 Remix)

Sister (Floating Points Remix)

Ravi (Shanti Celeste Remix)

You and I (Jessy Lanza Mix)

Sunny’s Time (Prince Nifty Saddle Up Mix)

Never Come Back (Floating Points Remix)

Never Come Back (Morgan Geist Remix)

Sunny’s Time (Kareem Ali Remix)

Like I Loved You (India Jordan Remix)