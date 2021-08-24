Caribou share new single “You Can Do It” (watch the joyous, dog-filled video)

Caribou is back with a brand new single. A housey banger very much in the style of 2020's great album Suddenly, "You Can Do it" is powered by a sample of the title phrase that hits as often as the kick drum, turning into a motivational mantra. The video, directed by Richard Kenworthy of filmmaking collective Shynola, is even more inspiring, featuring dozens of dogs running for the sheer joy of it, with some frisbees, all shot in gorgeous slow motion. It may well brighten your day and you can watch below.

You can catch Caribou on tour this fall with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, including stops at L.A.'s The Greek on November 15, and NYC stops at Brooklyn Steel (11/27 sold out, early and late 11/28 shows still available). Head below for all upcoming dates.

Order Suddenly on vinyl from the BV store.

Caribou - 2022 Tour dates:

Sept 25. Dover, DE. Firefly Festival.

Nov 15. Los Angeles, CA. Greek Theatre.

Nov 16. Salt Lake City, UT. The Union.

Nov 17. Boulder, CO. Boulder Theater.

Nov 18. Lawrence, KS. Granada Theater.

Nov 19. Chicago, IL. Riviera.

Nov 20. London, ON. London Music Hall.

Nov 21. Ottawa, ON. Bronson Centre. SOLD OUT

Nov 22. Montreal, QC. M Telus.

Nov 23. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 24. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 25. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 26. Pittsburgh, PA. Roxian Theatre.

Nov 27. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel. SOLD OUT

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (early).

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (late).

Nov 29. Boston, MA. Royale.

Nov 30. Washington, DC. 9:30 Club. SOLD OUT

Dec 1. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer.

Feb 10. Houston, TX. White Oaks (Downstairs).

Feb 11. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater.

Feb 12. Austin, TX. Stubbs.

Feb 14. Phoenix, AZ. Van Buren.

Feb 16. Oakland, CA. Fox Theater.

Feb 18. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 19. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 20. Seattle, WA. Showbox, SoDo.

Feb 21. Portland, OR. Roseland Theater.