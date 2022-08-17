Carla dal Forno announces new album ‘Come Around,’ shares title track

Carla dal Forno has announced Come Around, her third album, which will be out November 4 via her own Kallista Records. She made the album in her current home of Castlemaine, Australia and she's just shared the spare, dreamy and dubby title track.

"’Come Around’ was inspired by a guy I used to play in a band with," says Carla. "I really admired the way he played guitar. He had this laid back strum that was effortless and cool. I was mucking around at home one day trying to imitate the way he played and I wrote ‘Come Around.’” She also adds, "I wrote the song during a carefree springtime and I loved working on it while recording this album. There’s a lightness and openness to it, which I feel quite liberated by. It reminds me of a life I once had with very few responsibilities.”

Watch the "Come Around" video, directed by Ludovic Sauvage, below.

attachment-Carla dal Forno Come Around LP cover art loading...

Come Around:

1 Side By Side

2 Come Around

3 The Garden of Earthly Delights

4 Stay Awake

5 Autumn

6 Mind Your On

7 Slumber (ft. Thomas Bush)

8 Deep Sleep

9 Caution