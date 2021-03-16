Carlos Niño preps new LP ft. Shabaka Hutchings, Laraaji, Sam Gendel, Dntel & more (stream a track)

Carlos Niño preps new LP ft. Shabaka Hutchings, Laraaji, Sam Gendel, Dntel & more (stream a track)
Jazz musician/producer Carlos Niño will follow up last year's Chicago Waves with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson (which the duo recorded live in Chicago as an opening set for Makaya McCraven, whose band both musicians also played in) with a Carlos Niño & Friends album, More Energy Fields, Current, on May 7 via International Anthem (pre-order). Those friends include Shabaka Hutchings, Laraaji, Sam Gendel, Dntel, and more, and the first single is the gorgeously meditative "Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please…," which was made with Jamael Dean on piano/organ and Nate Mercereau on guitar. Listen and check out the tracklist/credits below.
Tracklist
1. Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please...
Jamael Dean - Piano and Organ
Nate Mercereau - Guitar
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing
We’re all in this together. I look forward to living in a much higher, much more conscious, harmonious state, here, with You, on this Magical Planet Earth.
2. The World Stage, 4321 Degnan Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90008
Sam Gendel - Alto Saxophone and Pedals
Jamael Dean - Piano
Randy Gloss - Hybrid Drum Set
Carlos Niño - Percussion
Recorded and Mixed by Tomoaki Soto from Sunday, November 24, 2019
3. Nightswimming
Dntel - Modular Synthesizer
Jamael Dean - Piano
Jira >< - Beats
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Sound Design, Mixing, Editing
4. Now the background is the foreground.
Adam Rudolph - Drum Machine, Multi-Instruments and Production
Aaron Shaw - Tenor Saxophone
Jamael Dean - Yamaha DX7
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing
Thanks to Silvia Bianchi and La Terraza Magnetica / Madrid
5. Thanking The Earth
Sam Gendel - Vibraphone
Nate Mercereau - Guitar Synth, Multi-Instruments and Production
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Field Recordings, Mixing
Thanks to Ishmael Butler
6. Salon Winds
Jamire Williams - Drums, Painting
Nate Mercereau - Guitar Synth World
Jamael Dean - Prophet Keyboard
Aaron Shaw - Flute and Tenor Saxophone
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing
Recorded by Jason Lader on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Thanks to Travis Lett, Mike D and Tamara Davis
7. Ripples, Reflection, Loop
Laraaji - Zither and Voice
Jamael Dean - Electric Piano
Sharada - Voice
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Sound Design, Mixing, Editing
Thanks to Alex Kelman of Third Side Music
8. Togetherness
Devin Daniels - Alto Saxophone
Jamael Dean - Electric Piano
Carlos Niño - Synthesizer, Percussion, Mixing
9. lasos 79 ‘til Infinity
Carlos Niño - Synthesizer, Chimes and Collage
Invite them in, say, “Yes, Come.”
10. Please, wake up.
Shabaka Hutchings* - Tenor Saxophone
Jamael Dean - Piano and Synth
Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing
Based on a Duet by Shabaka and Carlos recorded by Andy Kravitz
at Studio 4 West on Monday, March 11, 2019
Thanks to Scottie McNiece
*Shabaka Hutchings appears courtesy of Impulse!