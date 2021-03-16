Carlos Niño preps new LP ft. Shabaka Hutchings, Laraaji, Sam Gendel, Dntel & more (stream a track)

Jazz musician/producer Carlos Niño will follow up last year's Chicago Waves with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson (which the duo recorded live in Chicago as an opening set for Makaya McCraven, whose band both musicians also played in) with a Carlos Niño & Friends album, More Energy Fields, Current, on May 7 via International Anthem (pre-order). Those friends include Shabaka Hutchings, Laraaji, Sam Gendel, Dntel, and more, and the first single is the gorgeously meditative "Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please…," which was made with Jamael Dean on piano/organ and Nate Mercereau on guitar. Listen and check out the tracklist/credits below.

Tracklist

1. Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please...

Jamael Dean - Piano and Organ

Nate Mercereau - Guitar

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing

We’re all in this together. I look forward to living in a much higher, much more conscious, harmonious state, here, with You, on this Magical Planet Earth.

2. The World Stage, 4321 Degnan Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90008

Sam Gendel - Alto Saxophone and Pedals

Jamael Dean - Piano

Randy Gloss - Hybrid Drum Set

Carlos Niño - Percussion

Recorded and Mixed by Tomoaki Soto from Sunday, November 24, 2019

3. Nightswimming

Dntel - Modular Synthesizer

Jamael Dean - Piano

Jira >< - Beats

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Sound Design, Mixing, Editing

4. Now the background is the foreground.

Adam Rudolph - Drum Machine, Multi-Instruments and Production

Aaron Shaw - Tenor Saxophone

Jamael Dean - Yamaha DX7

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing

Thanks to Silvia Bianchi and La Terraza Magnetica / Madrid

5. Thanking The Earth

Sam Gendel - Vibraphone

Nate Mercereau - Guitar Synth, Multi-Instruments and Production

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Field Recordings, Mixing

Thanks to Ishmael Butler

6. Salon Winds

Jamire Williams - Drums, Painting

Nate Mercereau - Guitar Synth World

Jamael Dean - Prophet Keyboard

Aaron Shaw - Flute and Tenor Saxophone

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing

Recorded by Jason Lader on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Thanks to Travis Lett, Mike D and Tamara Davis

7. Ripples, Reflection, Loop

Laraaji - Zither and Voice

Jamael Dean - Electric Piano

Sharada - Voice

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Sound Design, Mixing, Editing

Thanks to Alex Kelman of Third Side Music

8. Togetherness

Devin Daniels - Alto Saxophone

Jamael Dean - Electric Piano

Carlos Niño - Synthesizer, Percussion, Mixing

9. lasos 79 ‘til Infinity

Carlos Niño - Synthesizer, Chimes and Collage

Invite them in, say, “Yes, Come.”

10. Please, wake up.

Shabaka Hutchings* - Tenor Saxophone

Jamael Dean - Piano and Synth

Carlos Niño - Percussion, Mixing, Editing

Based on a Duet by Shabaka and Carlos recorded by Andy Kravitz

at Studio 4 West on Monday, March 11, 2019

Thanks to Scottie McNiece

*Shabaka Hutchings appears courtesy of Impulse!