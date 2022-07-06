Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage, tonight’s show postponed

Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing on stage due to "heat exhaustion and dehydration," according to a message on Santana's website, but is currently "doing well." In his own statement posted to Facebook, Carlos added that he is "good" and "just taking it easy" and he said that he "forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out." The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the guitar legend, who turns 75 this month, passed out on stage about an hour into his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan on Tuesday (7/5). Medical staff rushed to the stage and covered him with a tarp to render first aid before wheeling him off about 20 minutes later. The show was then cancelled.

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can see, we have a severe medical emergency," venue staff reportedly told the audience. "Let’s share our prayers … We need it right now … Please send your light and love to this man."

Santana, who is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, had to postpone tonight's (7/6) show at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA while he recovers. The full statement from his website reads:

Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

His full personal statement reads:

to one and all thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all

Here's to hoping things keep looking up!

You can watch a fan-shot video of the incident: