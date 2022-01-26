Carly Cosgrove announce debut album, share song, opening Retirement Party’s farewell tour

Philly emo band Carly Cosgrove have announced their debut album See You In Chemistry, which includes their great 2021 single "Munck" and ten other new songs. It was produced by Hop Along's Joe Reinhart (who's also worked on records by Joyce Manor, Modern Baseball, and more), and it comes out March 25 via Wax Bodega (pre-order).

Along with the announcement comes second single "Really Big Shrimp." Like "Munck," it's a shapeshifting emo song that takes cues from all throughout the genre's 30+ year history, and it manages to feel both humble and scrappy but also full of unbridled ambition. (Stick around for that trumpet and gang vocal-fueled climax.) It's keeping our hopes for this album very high, and you can stream it below.

"For the first time, I had to confront my anxieties regarding personal growth in the face of tangible opportunity," vocalist/guitarist Lucas Naylor said, regarding the new song. "This song is the direct result of watching my art and band garner attention while feeling imposter syndrome rear its head at every turn."

Carly Cosgrove have also announced that they'll open Retirement Party's farewell tour, which includes stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, DC, NYC, and Boston. The NYC show is April 12 at Baby's All Right. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (1/28).

Retirement Party announced the news of their breakup on Monday (1/24), and their farewell also includes a Chicago show with Ratboys and Rat Tally and a TBA Philly show. Read their announcement below.

Carly Cosgrove Chemistry loading...

Tracklist

1. Sit ‘n’ Bounce

2. Munck

3. Really Big Shrimp

4. The Cooliest? Don’t Ruin It

5. The Great Doheny

6. Gamesphere

7. Rue The Day

8. Cloudblock

9. Headaches

10. Chowder

11. See You In Chemistry

Retirement Party / Carly Cosgrove -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 6 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

April 8 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s Apartment

April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

April 10 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

April 12 – New York, NY – Baby’s All Right

April 13 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom