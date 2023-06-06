Carly Rae Jepsen adds NYC & LA shows to summer tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has shows lined up through the summer, culminating with her headlining set at All Things Go in September, and she's added a few new dates to her schedule. Her "Anything To Be With You Tour" includes two shows each in NYC (August 7 and 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Poolside) and Los Angeles (August 11 and 12 at The Bellwether with Harvey Sutherland).

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM.

Carly's other upcoming dates include Lollapalooza, shows with boygenius, and a run in Japan. See all dates below.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2023 tour loading...

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2023 TOUR

Jun 23, 2023 Glastonbury Festival Somerset, England

Jun 28, 2023 Pacifico Yokohama Yokohama, Japan

Jun 30, 2023 Century Hall Nagoya, Japan

Jul 2, 2023 Hondanomori Hall Kanazawa, Japan

Jul 3, 2023 Orix Theater Osaka, Japan

Jul 5, 2023 Ueno Gakuen Hall Hiroshima, Japan

Jul 6, 2023 Sun Palace Fukuoka, Japan

Jul 28, 2023 PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC &

Jul 29, 2023 The Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA &

Jul 30, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR &

Aug 1, 2023 The Metro Chicago, IL

Aug 3, 2023 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

Aug 5, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 7, 2023 Pier 17 New York, NY #

Aug 8, 2023 Pier 17 New York, NY #

Aug 11, 2023 The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA ^

Aug 12, 2023 The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA ^

Sep 30, 2023 All Things Go 2023 Washington DC

& w/ boygenius

# w/ Poolside

^ w/ Harvey Sutherland