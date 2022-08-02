Carly Rae Jepsen announces new LP ‘The Loneliest Time’
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album, The Loneliest Time, due on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order). The Loneliest Time features contributions from Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, and more. Rostam produced the album's lead single, "Western Wind," which came out in May--listen, and check out the album art, below.
Carly announced the So Nice Tour, with support from Empress Of, back in June. The North American tour kicks off in September, and she'll also play two shows with Bleachers that month, as well as a weekend one set at ACL Fest on October 7. The So Nice Tour stops in NYC on September 28 at Radio City Music Hall. All dates below.
Carly Rae Jepsen: 2022 Tour
Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem
Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom