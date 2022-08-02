Carly Rae Jepsen announces new LP ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album, The Loneliest Time, due on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order). The Loneliest Time features contributions from Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, and more. Rostam produced the album's lead single, "Western Wind," which came out in May--listen, and check out the album art, below.

Carly announced the So Nice Tour, with support from Empress Of, back in June. The North American tour kicks off in September, and she'll also play two shows with Bleachers that month, as well as a weekend one set at ACL Fest on October 7. The So Nice Tour stops in NYC on September 28 at Radio City Music Hall. All dates below.

Carly Rae Jepsen: 2022 Tour

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom