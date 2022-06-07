Carly Rae Jepsen announces North American tour w/ Empress Of (Radio City Music Hall included)
After debuting it at Coachella, Carly Rae Jepsen returned with a new single, "Western Wind," last month, and now she's announced a tour, her first North American headlining run since 2019. Dates begin in September with two shows with Bleachers, and continue into November with support from Empress Of, including stops in Montreal, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on September 28. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 AM. $1 from every ticket sold will go to Jack Antonoff's The Ally Coalition and their work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.
Speaking of Empress Of, her new EP, Save Me, is due out June 24, and you can hear the most recent single, "Dance For You," below.
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2022 TOUR
Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem
Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom