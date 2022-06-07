Carly Rae Jepsen announces North American tour w/ Empress Of (Radio City Music Hall included)

After debuting it at Coachella, Carly Rae Jepsen returned with a new single, "Western Wind," last month, and now she's announced a tour, her first North American headlining run since 2019. Dates begin in September with two shows with Bleachers, and continue into November with support from Empress Of, including stops in Montreal, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on September 28. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 AM. $1 from every ticket sold will go to Jack Antonoff's The Ally Coalition and their work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Speaking of Empress Of, her new EP, Save Me, is due out June 24, and you can hear the most recent single, "Dance For You," below.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2022 TOUR

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom