Carly Rae Jepsen announces United Palace Theater show

Carly Rae Jepsen has wrapped up her 2022 So Nice Tour, but she'll return to NYC this week for a show at United Palace Theater on Thursday (11/17). RSVP is open for the set, which is being billed as "a special performance of Surrender My Heart," and is happening as part of a partnership with Lenovo, who are also teaming up with her to produce a new video for the title track. Here's more about the show from a press release:

Performing in the heart of New York City at the iconic United Palace, Carly will showcase her love of Broadway by bringing theater goers on a journey through her newest music video – all performed on stage in front of a live audience. Leading up to the performance, Carly will work with an all-star creative team to bring her Broadway pop vision to life with signature vibrant colors and the addition of some exciting cameos, truly making this an unforgettable one night only experience for fans in attendance.

"It’s almost impossible for me to express how much passion I have for theater and I’m beyond excited that Lenovo and Intel are going on this journey with me to turn one of my new tracks into a live Broadway inspired music video," Carly says. "Broadway was hit especially hard throughout the pandemic, and I love that I will have the opportunity to utilize my new music to bring attention to this inspiring community."

Carly also has tour dates in Europe, the UK, and Australia starting in February of 2023. See them below.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2023 TOUR

Feb 4, 2023 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland *

Feb 5, 2023 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland *

Feb 7, 2023 O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, UK *

Feb 8, 2023 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, UK *

Feb 9, 2023 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK *

Feb 11, 2023 O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, UK *

Feb 12, 2023 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, UK *

Feb 13, 2023 Brighton Dome Brighton, UK *

Feb 15, 2023 Alexandra Palace London, UK *

Mar 7, 2023 Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia

Mar 9, 2023 The Tivoli Brisbane, Australia

Mar 11, 2023 - Mar 13, 2023 Golden Plains Meredith, Australia Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre

Mar 13, 2023 Forum Melbourne, Australia

Mar 14, 2023 Forum Theatre Melbourne, Australia

* with Lewis OfMan