Carly Rae Jepsen playing pride fests in Asbury Park & West Hollywood

Carly Rae Jepsen is beginning to reveal her summer tour plans, including festival dates in North America and a run in Japan. She's announced she'll headline a pride party at Asbury Park, NJ's The Stone Pony Summer Stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 AM.

Carly also plays West Hollywood, CA pride fest Outloud Music Festival @ WeHo Pride. She headlines Sunday, June 4, which also features Passion Pit, Princess Nokia, La Roux, Meet Me @ The Altar, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and more; Saturday's lineup features Grace Jones, Orville Peck, Santigold, Yung Bae, Blu DeTiger, and more, and tickets are on sale now.

See all of Carly's upcoming dates below.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2023 TOUR

May 26, 2023 - May 28, 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Napa Valley, CA

Jun 3, 2023 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Jun 4, 2023 Outloud Music Festival West Hollywood, CA

Jun 21, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023 Glastonbury Festival Somerset, England

Jun 28, 2023 Pacifico Yokohama Yokohama, Japan

Jun 30, 2023 Century Hall Nagoya, Japan

Jul 2, 2023 Hondanomori Hall Kanazawa, Japan

Jul 3, 2023 Orix Theater Osaka, Japan

Jul 5, 2023 Ueno Gakuen Hall Hiroshima, Japan

Jul 6, 2023 Sun Palace Fukuoka, Japan

Aug 5, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC