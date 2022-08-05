Carly Rae Jepsen shares new single “Beach House”

Carly Rae Jepsen announced her new album, The Loneliest Time, earlier this week, and now she's shared another new single from it, "Beach House." Alex Hope produced the summery anthem, which was co-written by Jepsen, Hope, and Nate Cyphert, and you can watch the lyric video below.
Carly's North American So Nice tour begins in September, and includes shows with Bleachers, Empress Of, and an ACL Fest set. She'll be in NYC for a show on September 28 at Radio City Music Hall. See all dates below.
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2022 TOUR
Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem
Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom