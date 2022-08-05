Carly Rae Jepsen shares new single “Beach House”

Carly Rae Jepsen announced her new album, The Loneliest Time, earlier this week, and now she's shared another new single from it, "Beach House." Alex Hope produced the summery anthem, which was co-written by Jepsen, Hope, and Nate Cyphert, and you can watch the lyric video below.

Carly's North American So Nice tour begins in September, and includes shows with Bleachers, Empress Of, and an ACL Fest set. She'll be in NYC for a show on September 28 at Radio City Music Hall. See all dates below.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: 2022 TOUR

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom