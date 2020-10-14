CARM (yMusic) announces debut LP ft. Bon Iver, Sufjan & more, shares song ft. Justin Vernon

yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri will release his self-titled debut album as CARM on January 21 via 37d03d. It was produced by Polica/Gayngs' Ryan Olson and it features guest vocals from some of CJ's famous collaborators, like Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova, Mouse On Mars, and Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley & Ira Kaplan (who are on the previously released song "Already Gone"). Justin Vernon sings on the just-released "Land," and given Bon Iver's history with yMusic, it should be no surprise that this song fits snugly within Justin's wheelhouse. Listen and watch the Isaac Gale-directed video below.

"CJ and I have worked together for over 10 years and I truly believe there isn’t a more accomplished brass player in the entire world of music," Justin says. "This record is way more than a 'horn' record. It’s a discovery of new heights with what’s possible in creating music."

Tracklist

A

1/ Song of Trouble (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

2/ Soft Night

3/ Nowhere

4/ Already Gone (feat. Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan)

5/ After Hours

B

6/ Invisible Walls

7/ Tapp (feat. Shara Nova)

8/ Slantwise

9/ Scarcely Out (feat. Mouse On Mars)

10/ Land (feat. Justin Vernon)