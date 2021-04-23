Carol makes gorgeous psychedelic folk; hear 2 singles from new EP ‘Soiled’

Singer and songwriter Carolyn Flaherty is releasing her second EP as Carol, Soiled, on May 14 via Disposable America. She's shared two singles so far, "Changed to Survive" (which she donated the proceeds from to Futures Without Violence), and, most recently, "Comfort Me." Both are dizzyingly beautiful psychedelic folk tracks, featuring her high crystalline voice shimmering over gentle arrangements that feel almost mystical in their loveliness.

"I was crying in the shower and then I just sang it," Carolyn told Stereogum about "Comfort Me." "I was done getting mad at things…and [I was] moving into a greater acceptance." Hear both songs, and see the tracklisting for Soiled, below.

Carol - Soiled Tracklisting

1. Changed To Survive

2. Spill

3. Comfort Me

4. Swell

5. Cavities

6. Sever