caroline announce spring US tour

UK post-rock collective caroline have shared some North American tour dates coming up surrounding their appearance at Big Ears Festival this spring. In addition to the Knoxville, TN fest, they'll hit Philadelphia, Chicago, DC, and NYC in early April. They're also set to play Salisbury, UK, festival End Of The Road in late August/early September.

caroline's NYC show happens on April 7 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now.

caroline -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/31 Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy Philly

4/2 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/3 Chicago, IL @ Constellation

4/5 Washington, DC @ City-State Brewing Co.

4/7 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

8/31-9/3 Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival