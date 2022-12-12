Caroline Polachek announces 2023 tour w/ Sudan Archives, Ethel Cain, Magdalena Bay & more

Caroline Polachek recently revealed that she has a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, on the way, and now she's announced a tour supporting it. "The Spiraling Tour" begins in Philadelphia on April 14 and runs through late May, with George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain each opening select shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show wraps up the tour on May 20 at Radio City Music Hall with Ethel Cain. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Wednesday, December 14 at 10 AM.

Caroline has also shared a new video for her recent single "Welcome To My Island," which she co-directed with Matt Copson. Watch it below.

CAROLINE POLACHEK: 2023 TOUR

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium #

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum #

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom @

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre +

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem +

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +

* - with George Clanton

^ - with Toro Y Moi

# - with Sudan Archives

% - with Magdalena Bay

@ - with Alex G

+ - with Ethel Cain