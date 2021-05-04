Caroline Polachek announces L.A., NYC and London shows

Caroline Polacheck has announced a few special one-off shows happening this summer and fall. She'll play Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on August 5 with Alex G & Molly Lewis; London's Roundhouse on October 28 with oklou; and then NYC's Terminal 5 on December 2 with oklou and Arooj Aftab.

Tickets for L.A., NYC and London go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM EDT, with a presale happening for all three on Wednesday (5/3) at 10 AM EDT.

Caroline, who will also play Outside Lands in October, released Pang in October 2019 and remix collection Standing at the Gate in April which features remixes by A.G. Cook, Chino Moreno, oklou, and more. You can stream both below.

Arooj Aftab, who opens the NYC show, just released Vulture Prince via New Amsterdam Records and you can stream that below.