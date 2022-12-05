Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares “Welcome to My Island”

Caroline Polachek has announced a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, that will be out on Valentine's Day 2023. While full details on the album have yet to be shared, you can check out the cover art and new single "Welcome to My Island" below.

"Welcome to My Island" opens the new album, and is where the album title comes from. Caroline co-produced it with Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro,(who also worked on Polachek's "So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings"), PC Music's Danny L Harle, and Jim E-Stack. "While I was writing this song, I almost saw this from a point of view of egg trapping the sperm," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "It's maniacal, huge ego...This is the brattiest song I’ve ever made. I needed to go full brat rant mode. I don’t think attitude wise I’ve ever really gotten to tear into this feeling of conflict and frustration. The record is dealing with catharsis and repression a lot. And I think setting up that tension on track 1 was part of the mission statement."

Listen to "Welcome to My Island" below.

Caroline Polachek's 2023 tour schedule is all European and UK dates at the moment, including the Primavera Sound festival. Check out all date below.

attachment-caroline polachek desire i want to turn into you loading...

attachment-caroline polachek welcome to my island loading...

CAROLINE POLACHEK - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEB 10, 2023 - CHALK - Brighton, United Kingdom

FEB 11, 2023 - Leeds Beckett Students' Union - Leeds, United Kingdom

FEB 12, 2023 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK

FEB 14, 2023 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom

FEB 15, 2023 - Albert Hall - Manchester, United Kingdom

FEB 16, 2023 - Marble Factory - Bristol, United Kingdom

FEB 18, 2023 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, Île-de-France

FEB 20, 2023 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

FEB 22, 2023 - Huxley's Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

FEB 23, 2023 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

FEB 24, 2023 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

FEB 25, 2023 - Die Kantine - Cologne, Germany

FEB 27, 2023 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

MAY 27, 2023 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

JUN 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

JUN 10, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, Spain