Caroline Polachek played College Street Music Hall w/ Doss (pics, video, setlist)
Caroline Polachek is currently supporting Dua Lipa on tour, and in the midst of that run of arena dates she stopped in the state she grew up in, Connecticut, for a much more intimate headlining show at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on Sunday night (2/20). Her set was heavy on highlights from her 2019 solo album Pang, and also included her cover of The Corrs' "Breathless," her most recent single "Billions," and more; see her setlist below.
New York producer and songwriter Doss opened Sunday's show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Sachyn Mital, and a few fan-taken video clips, below.
SETLIST: CAROLINE POLACHEK @ COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL, 2/20/2022 (via)
Pang
New Normal (Remix)
Hit Me Where It Hurts
Bunny Is a Rider
Sunset
I Give Up
Look at Me Now
Insomnia
Ocean of Tears
Breathless (The Corrs cover)
Smoke
Hey Big Eyes
Go as a Dream
Billions
Caroline Shut Up
So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings
Encore:
Parachute
Door