Caroline Polachek played College Street Music Hall w/ Doss (pics, video, setlist)

Caroline Polachek is currently supporting Dua Lipa on tour, and in the midst of that run of arena dates she stopped in the state she grew up in, Connecticut, for a much more intimate headlining show at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on Sunday night (2/20). Her set was heavy on highlights from her 2019 solo album Pang, and also included her cover of The Corrs' "Breathless," her most recent single "Billions," and more; see her setlist below.

New York producer and songwriter Doss opened Sunday's show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Sachyn Mital, and a few fan-taken video clips, below.

SETLIST: CAROLINE POLACHEK @ COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL, 2/20/2022 (via)

Pang

New Normal (Remix)

Hit Me Where It Hurts

Bunny Is a Rider

Sunset

I Give Up

Look at Me Now

Insomnia

Ocean of Tears

Breathless (The Corrs cover)

Smoke

Hey Big Eyes

Go as a Dream

Billions

Caroline Shut Up

So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings

Encore:

Parachute

Door