Caroline Polachek replacing 100 gecs at Governors Ball

NYC festival Governors Ball is returning this fall at Queens' Citi Field on September 24-26. They recently revealed the lineup, headlined by Billie Eilish on Friday, A$AP Rocky and J Balvin on Saturday, and Post Malone on Sunday, and now comes a lineup change. 100 gecs, scheduled for Sunday, have dropped off the fest, and Caroline Polachek will be replacing them.

Sunday at GovBall also features 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Smino, Princess Nokia, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound), and others. Friday has DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, and more, and on Saturday it's Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Track & Dave 1), Nation of Language and more.

Tickets to GovBall are on sale now, and you can see an updated lineup poster below.

For Caroline, this is one of a few upcoming shows she has -- she recently announced special one-off shows in LA, NYC, and London.