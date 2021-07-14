Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."

Caroline is playing special one-off shows this summer and fall in NYC, LA, and London, and she has festival dates at Governors Ball, Pitchfork Fest, and Outside Lands this year, and NOS Primavera Sound in 2022.