Caroline Polachek shares new single “Sunset” (watch video)

Caroline Polachek has released a new single, "Sunset," a Sega Bodega-produced track with a video shot on location in Barcelona and co-directed by Caroline and Matt Copson. "Sunset" explores new sonic territory for Caroline, meshing pure pop with Spanish guitar and a Balearic beat. Her voice shines throughout, keeping pace with the song's challenging rhythm and dominating over the beat with shivering "ooh"s. Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Caroline released "Non Voglio Mai Verdere Il Sole Tramontare," a devastating aria showcasing her operatic prowess. It will be featured in the upcoming Royal Opera House adaptation of Gus Van Sant's Last Days. The piece was produced by Danny L Harle, composed by Oliver Leith, and features 12 Ensemble Orchestra. Listen to that below, as well.