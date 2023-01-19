Caroline Rose announces new LP ‘The Art of Forgetting,’ shares “Miami” (watch video)

Caroline Rose returned in October with "Love / Lover / Friend," their first single since their 2020 album Superstar, and now they've announced a new album, The Art of Forgetting, due out March 24 via New West Records. They began work on it making recordings in their home studio, and "from there it was about a year of experimenting with those recordings both at home and in a couple other studios–chopping them up into loops and smears, creating modular percussion, and ultimately building any additional parts around them," they say. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The second single from The Art of Forgetting is "Miami," about which Rose says, "I'm not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak." The accompanying video was directed by Sam Bennett, and you can watch it below. "For the ‘Miami’ video, I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact," Rose says. "Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutes’ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past."

Caroline is headed on tour starting in late March, including an NYC show at Webster Hall on April 12 with Hammydown. They've added new UK dates in May and June at the end of their North American run; see all dates below.

CAROLINE ROSE - THE ART OF FORGETTING TRACKLIST

1. Love / Lover / Friend

2. Rebirth

3. Miami

4. Better Than Gold

5. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain

6. The Doldrums

7. The Kiss

8. Cornbread

9. Stockholm Syndrome

10. Tell Me What You Want

11. Florida Room

12. Love Song For Myself

13. Jill Says

14. Where Do I Go From Here?

CAROLINE ROSE: 2023 TOUR

Fri. March 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

Sat. April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Wed. May 31 - Manchester, UK @ BOTW

Thu. June 1 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sat. June 3 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. June 4 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Mon. June 5 - London, UK @ Heaven