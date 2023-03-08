Caroline Rose announces short film & NYC screenings, shares “Tell Me What You Want”

Caroline Rose has shared a new single, "Tell Me What You Want," from their upcoming album The Art Of Forgetting (out on March 24 via New West Records). "Tell Me What You Want" is intensely cathartic with blaring guitars and a high-contrast chorus. Caroline says:

When I listen to this I really feel for myself during that time. My head was like a cesspool of voices trying to tell me what to do. You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing. There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren't working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave… And both options suck. This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.

The song comes with a music video directed by Sam Bennett. Check it out below.

Caroline and Bennett also announced a short film of The Art Of Forgetting short film, which incorporates the previously-released music videos as chapters. The short is a "loose recreation of real life events," and Caroline says, “It’s strange to recreate things that happened in the past, in the places where they happened, because they are obviously not the same as they were. I was trying to put my finger on this feeling and someone mentioned the Brazilian Portuguese word ‘saudade,’ a sensation that blends nostalgia, melancholy, desire and longing all in one." The Art Of Forgetting short film premieres on March 23 on YouTube, and access to the watch party is open to those who pre-order the album before March 22.

The new Tower Labs in Williamsburg will host a release party for the film on March 24, with two free screenings and a meet and greet with Caroline. RSVP here. The next day, March 25, Caroline will appear again in NYC for a signing and performance at Rough Trade. Tickets are available now.

Caroline also has a tour coming up supporting the new album. She comes back to NYC on April 12 at Webster Hall with Hammydown. All dates below.

Caroline Rose -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. March 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

Sat. April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT

Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Sun. May 21 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

Sat. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Mon. May 29 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. 31 May - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Thu. 1 June - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's

Sat. 3 June - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. 4 June - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Mon, 5 June - London, UK @ HEAVEN

Wed. June 7 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. June 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

Tue. June 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Wed. June 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

Fri. June 16 - Paris, FR @ La Hasard Ludique

Sat. June 17 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sun. June 18 - Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival