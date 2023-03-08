Caroline Rose announces short film & NYC screenings, shares “Tell Me What You Want”
Caroline Rose has shared a new single, "Tell Me What You Want," from their upcoming album The Art Of Forgetting (out on March 24 via New West Records). "Tell Me What You Want" is intensely cathartic with blaring guitars and a high-contrast chorus. Caroline says:
When I listen to this I really feel for myself during that time. My head was like a cesspool of voices trying to tell me what to do. You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing. There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren't working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave… And both options suck. This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.
The song comes with a music video directed by Sam Bennett. Check it out below.
Caroline and Bennett also announced a short film of The Art Of Forgetting short film, which incorporates the previously-released music videos as chapters. The short is a "loose recreation of real life events," and Caroline says, “It’s strange to recreate things that happened in the past, in the places where they happened, because they are obviously not the same as they were. I was trying to put my finger on this feeling and someone mentioned the Brazilian Portuguese word ‘saudade,’ a sensation that blends nostalgia, melancholy, desire and longing all in one." The Art Of Forgetting short film premieres on March 23 on YouTube, and access to the watch party is open to those who pre-order the album before March 22.
The new Tower Labs in Williamsburg will host a release party for the film on March 24, with two free screenings and a meet and greet with Caroline. RSVP here. The next day, March 25, Caroline will appear again in NYC for a signing and performance at Rough Trade. Tickets are available now.
Caroline also has a tour coming up supporting the new album. She comes back to NYC on April 12 at Webster Hall with Hammydown. All dates below.
Caroline Rose -- 2023 Tour Dates
Fri. March 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
Sat. April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT
Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
Sun. May 21 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
Sat. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Mon. May 29 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
Wed. 31 May - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Thu. 1 June - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's
Sat. 3 June - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sun. 4 June - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Mon, 5 June - London, UK @ HEAVEN
Wed. June 7 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Sat. June 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F
Tue. June 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Wed. June 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
Fri. June 16 - Paris, FR @ La Hasard Ludique
Sat. June 17 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sun. June 18 - Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival