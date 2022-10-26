Caroline Rose shares new single “Love / Lover / Friend,” announces 2023 tour
Caroline Rose is back with her first new single since her 2020 album Superstar. She wrote and produced the haunting "Love / Lover / Friend," which slowly builds to a gorgeously orchestrated conclusion, and says it's "about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it." "When I was younger," she continues, "I remember having so many feelings it felt like I would explode if I didn’t express them somehow. This felt similar to that—very pure and direct."
Caroline has also announced a spring 2023 tour of North America, beginning in Burlington in April and running into May, where it wraps up with three California shows. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on April 12. Tickets are on various presales now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time.
CAROLINE ROSE: 2022 TOUR
Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s