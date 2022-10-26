Caroline Rose shares new single “Love / Lover / Friend,” announces 2023 tour

Caroline Rose is back with her first new single since her 2020 album Superstar. She wrote and produced the haunting "Love / Lover / Friend," which slowly builds to a gorgeously orchestrated conclusion, and says it's "about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it." "When I was younger," she continues, "I remember having so many feelings it felt like I would explode if I didn’t express them somehow. This felt similar to that—very pure and direct."

Caroline has also announced a spring 2023 tour of North America, beginning in Burlington in April and running into May, where it wraps up with three California shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on April 12. Tickets are on various presales now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time.

CAROLINE ROSE: 2022 TOUR

Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s