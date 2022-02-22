caroline share new song, announce US dates; debut album out this week

As mentioned, rising UK post-rock band caroline's self-titled debut album arrives this Friday (2/25) via Rough Trade (pre-order), and ahead of the release comes the album version of "Dark Blue," which the band shared a live session version of back in 2020. The band's self-described mix of Midwest emo and Appalachian folk is fine form on this gorgeous track, which you can stream below.

The band also announced three US shows: NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on October 5, Chicago's Constellation on October 8, and LA's Lodge Room on October 13. Tickets for all three are on sale now. They also have several UK/Europe dates. Full schedule below.

caroline -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/25/22 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East SOLD OUT

3/24/22 - Margate, UK @ The Margate Caves

3/25/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Shift

3/26/22 - Bristol, UK @ Tobacco Factory

3/27/22 - Brighton, UK @ West Hill Hall

3/30/22 - Ipswich, UK @ The Baths

3/31/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/01/22 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Centre

4/02/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Audio

4/03/22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

4/04/22 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

4/05/22 - Cambridge, UK @ Unitarian Church

4/07/22 - London, UK @ Cecil Sharp House

4/19/22 - Paris, FR @ La Instant Chavires

4/21/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

4/22/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

4/23/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

4/25/22 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

4/26/22 - Jena, DE @ Trafo

4/27/22 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

4/28/22 - Arlon, BE @ Les Aralunaires

4/29/22 - St Gallen, CH @ Palace

4/30/22 - Lausanne, CH @ Association du Salopard

5/03/22 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

5/04 - Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick Club

5/05 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

5/26-5/29 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival

10/5/22 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/8/22 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

10/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room