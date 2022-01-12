Carson McHone announces first album for Merge, ‘Still Life,’ shares video for title track

Last year, Austin alt-country singer Carson McHone signed to Merge and released the new single "Hawks Don't Share," and she revealed at the time that she'd release a new album this year. Now the album has been announced; it's called Still Life and due February 25 via Merge (pre-order). Like the recent single, the album was recorded with Daniel Romano, and Carson is also doing an international tour with Daniel this year. All dates are listed below.

Still Life includes "Hawks Don't Share," as well as the just-released title track, which comes with a self-directed music video. Striking a balance between fuzzed-out indie rock, earthy Americana, and pounding pianos, it's a great song that's keeping our hopes high for this album. About the video, Carson says, "We drop in on a body in motion, in and out of the light. When language fails, and there is only the feeling, the body has to keep moving." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1 Hawks Don't Share (3:29)

2 Still Life (5:11)

3 Fingernail Moon (4:05)

4 Someone Else (4:09)

5 Spoil on the Vine (4:43)

6 Sweet Magnolia (5:04)

7 Only Lovers (2:51)

8 End of the World (2:57)

9 Trim the Rose (2:56)

10 Folk Song (5:02)

11 Tried (1:41)

Carson McHone -- 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 24 Detroit, MI – El Club*

Feb 25 Bloomington, IN – Blockhouse Bar*

Feb 26 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House*

Feb 28 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*

Mar 01 Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge*

Mar 02 Dallas, TX – Ruins*

Mar 03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

Mar 04 Austin, TX – 3TEN at ACL Live*

Mar 06 San Antonio, TX – The Lonesome Rose*

Mar 09 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress*

Mar 10 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar*

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon*

Mar 12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place*

Mar 13 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel*

Mar 17 Portland, OR – Bunk Bar*

Mar 18 Seattle, WA – Substation*

Mar 19 Vancouver, BC – Venue*

Mar 20 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom*

Mar 24 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage*

Mar 25 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Lounge*

Mar 26 Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ Pub*

Mar 27 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre*

Mar 28 Regina, SK – The Exchange*

Mar 30 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

Mar 31 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club*

Apr 01 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village*

Jun 24 Mannheim, DE – Brandherd*

Jun 25 Luzern, CH – Suedpol Lucerne*

Jun 27 Berlin, DE – Privatclub*

Jun 29 Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje*

Jun 30 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg*

Jul 01 Groningen, NL – Vera*

Jul 02 Haarlem, NL – Patronaat*

Jul 03 Den Haag, NL – PAARD*

Jul 06 Östersund, SE – Storsjöteatern*

Jul 09 Göteborg, SE – Pustervik*

Jul 10 Degerhamn, SE – Carlas Café*

Jul 12 Stockholm, SE – Galejan, Skansen*

Jul 13 Umeå, SE – Droskan*

Jul 14 Karlstad, SE – Karlstad Museum Pool*

Jul 15 Kristiansand, NO – Ravnedalen Live*

Jul 16 Oslo, NO – John Dee Live Club*

Jul 17 Löderup, SE – Solhällan Löderup*

Jul 26 Krefeld, DE – Kulturrampe*

Jul 28 London, UK – The Lexington*

* w/ Daniel Romano's Outfit