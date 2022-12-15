Casablanca Records biopic ‘Spinning Gold’ out in March (watch the trailer)

Anyone who's ever read Eric Dannen's best-selling 1991's music industry exposé Hit Men remembers the chapter on Casablanca Records, the indiependent label that was home to Donna Summer, The Village People, Parliament, KISS and more, and fueled by disco, drugs, dubious bookkeeping, and lots of other crazy stuff that can be filed under "It Was the '70s." And if you did read it, you probably thought "somebody should make a movie about Casablanca." Now someone has.

After at least a decade in development, Spinning Gold will hit theaters on March 31, and they've just shared the trailer. Watch that below.

Jeremy Jordan will play Casablanca's larger-than-life founder, Neil Bogart (a role Justin Timberlake was in talks for 10 years ago), and the cast includes lots of other famous musicians playing other famous musicians, with: Wiz Khalifa as P-Funk leader George Clinton, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Johnny Gill as Clarence Burke Jr, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Chris Redd as WBLS DJ Frankie Crocker, plus Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Michael Ian Black, and more.

Here's the official synopsis:

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Just how crazy and into the Casablanca's seedy underbelly Spinning Gold will go remains to be seen, but it was written and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, the son of Neil Bogart (who died from a heart attack in 1982 at age 39). “Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed in vinyl," says Bogart in a statement. "Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my life.”

Watch the trailer and check out the film's poster below.