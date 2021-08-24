Caspian add dates, playing NYC with Holy Fawn & Haybaby (BV presale)

Massachusetts post-rock greats Caspian recently announced that they'd return to the stage with two home state shows this fall, and they continue to expand their tour, which now includes some Norhteast shows with their Triple Crown labelmates Holy Fawn in November.

The newly-added dates include a NYC show on November 7 at Brooklyn Made, and it's a cool triple bill with Haybaby opening. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (8/27) at 10 AM, and there's a BrookynVegan presale starting Thursday (8/26) at noon. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. New tour poster below.

Caspian are also touring Europe with Cult of Luna and Holy Fawn in 2022. All dates here.

Caspian recently reissued some older albums, including You Are The Conductor, The Four Trees, and Tertia, all three of which you can pick up in our store.

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: