Caspian playing two Cambridge shows this fall

Beverly, Massachusetts post-rock greats Caspian were one of the many bands who had to cut their 2020 tour short due to the pandemic, but concerts seem to be on their way back, and the band have now announced two hometown-area shows for the fall at The Sinclair in Cambridge on September 30 and October 1. Night 1 is with Circus Trees and night 2 is with Junior Beef. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) at noon.

The band says:

Comeback time, friends. While there’s a lot we could say about the journey it’s taken to finally get back to dry land here, we‘ll save it all for these shows - September 30 (with North Shore hero’s Jr. Beef) and October 1 (with comrades Circus Trees) at The Sinclair here in Cambridge, MA. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Let’s. Go. **Please Note: This event will be presented in accordance with applicable public health requirements as of the date of the event; which could include changes to capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures.**

Caspian released their very good album On Circles via Triple Crown last year. Stream it below...