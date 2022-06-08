Cass McCombs announces new album & tour, shares “Unproud Warrior” ft Wynonna Judd
Cass McCombs will release Heartmind, his 10th album, digitally on August 19 via ANTI- with a vinyl release to follow in September. He co-produced the album with Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, and it features appearances by Wynonna Judd, Charlie Burnham, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez.
Heartmind includes recent track "Bound to Heaven," and the new single is the warm, rambling, lived-in "Unproud Warrior" which features Judd and Burnham. You can watch the unique lyric video, directed by Facing West Shadows, below.
Cass will be on tour starting next week and has just announced new September dates including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 9/16. Tickets for newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.
Heartmind:
1. Music Is Blue
2. Karaoke
3. New Earth
4. Unproud Warrior
5. Krakatau
6. A Blue, Blue Band
7. Belong to Heaven
8. Heartmind
Cass McCombs - 2022 Tour Dates
Tue. June 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Wed. June 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Fri. June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sat. June 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. June 19 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
Wed. Sept. 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Thu. Sept. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
Fri. Sept. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
Sun. Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
Mon. Sept. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Wed. Sept. 14 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Sept. 15 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore
Fri. Sept. 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sat. Sept. 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Sept. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes
Thu. Sept. 29 - Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
Fri. Sept. 30 - Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
Sat. Oct. 1 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco
Tue. Oct. 4 - Milano, IT @ Bellezza
Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen
Fri. Oct. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Sat. Oct. 8 - Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
Mon. Oct. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
Wed. Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
Thu. Oct. 13 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
Sat. Oct. 15 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall
Sun. Oct. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church
Tue. Oct. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
Wed. Oct. 19 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
Thu. Oct. 20 - Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9
Sat. Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Sun. Oct. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Tue. Oct. 25 - København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
Wed. Oct. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
Fri. Oct. 28 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret