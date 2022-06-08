Cass McCombs announces new album & tour, shares “Unproud Warrior” ft Wynonna Judd

Cass McCombs will release Heartmind, his 10th album, digitally on August 19 via ANTI- with a vinyl release to follow in September. He co-produced the album with Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, and it features appearances by Wynonna Judd, Charlie Burnham, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez.

Heartmind includes recent track "Bound to Heaven," and the new single is the warm, rambling, lived-in "Unproud Warrior" which features Judd and Burnham. You can watch the unique lyric video, directed by Facing West Shadows, below.

Cass will be on tour starting next week and has just announced new September dates including a NYC show at Webster Hall on 9/16. Tickets for newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

attachment-Cass McCombs - Heartmind - cover artwork loading...

Heartmind:

1. Music Is Blue

2. Karaoke

3. New Earth

4. Unproud Warrior

5. Krakatau

6. A Blue, Blue Band

7. Belong to Heaven

8. Heartmind

Cass McCombs - 2022 Tour Dates

Tue. June 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed. June 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. June 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. June 19 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

Wed. Sept. 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Thu. Sept. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Fri. Sept. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

Sun. Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

Mon. Sept. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sept. 14 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Sept. 15 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore

Fri. Sept. 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Sept. 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. Sept. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes

Thu. Sept. 29 - Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve

Fri. Sept. 30 - Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas

Sat. Oct. 1 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco

Tue. Oct. 4 - Milano, IT @ Bellezza

Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen

Fri. Oct. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Sat. Oct. 8 - Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

Mon. Oct. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

Wed. Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

Thu. Oct. 13 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

Sat. Oct. 15 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall

Sun. Oct. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church

Tue. Oct. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

Wed. Oct. 19 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Thu. Oct. 20 - Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9

Sat. Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Sun. Oct. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Tue. Oct. 25 - København S, DK @ DR Studie 2

Wed. Oct. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Fri. Oct. 28 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret